Berenberg lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.05%. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Holland America Line’s Rotterdam Kicks Off its Inaugural Season of Caribbean Cruising with Nov. 5 Departure from Fort Lauderdale.

Holland America Line’s new Rotterdam departs, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. EST from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on its inaugural Caribbean cruise — a roundtrip five-day sailing that visits Bimini, Bahamas, and spends two days at Half Moon Cay, the cruise line’s award-winning private Bahamian island. The ship arrived at Port Everglades Nov. 3 following its maiden transatlantic voyage that set sail from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 20.

Over the last 12 months, CUK stock rose by 88.28%.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.60 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 155.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CUK stock reached a trading volume of 2849984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49.

CUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.68, while it was recorded at 21.62 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 6,024,894 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,730,972 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,618,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,374,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,180,556 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 218,933 shares during the same period.