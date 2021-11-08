Avinger Inc. [AVGR] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $2.50

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.03%. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Avinger to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 11, 2021.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 pm PT

To join the call by telephone, please dial +1-973-528-0011 and use passcode 674853. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at http://www.avinger.com.

Over the last 12 months, AVGR stock rose by 251.21%. The one-year Avinger Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.0. The average equity rating for AVGR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.06 million, with 95.35 million shares outstanding and 94.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 896.74K shares, AVGR stock reached a trading volume of 2462213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGR shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. On April 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for AVGR shares from 4.30 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

AVGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.03. With this latest performance, AVGR shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 251.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7891, while it was recorded at 0.7605 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1515 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avinger Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.94.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -68.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.41. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$253,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

AVGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avinger Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGR.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 11.50% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,556,540, which is approximately 21.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 2,359,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 million in AVGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.64 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly -5.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 1,711,809 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 875,064 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,416,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,003,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 851,340 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 665,574 shares during the same period.