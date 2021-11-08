Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] Revenue clocked in at $175.00 million, down -74.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVIR] loss -8.23% or -0.97 points to close at $10.81 with a heavy trading volume of 4386645 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Atea Pharmaceuticals to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on November 11, 2021.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, and to provide a clinical and corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 301-1150 (domestic) or (914) 987-7391 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 8846517. A live audio webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investors’ Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website, www.ateapharma.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Atea website approximately two hours after the event.

It opened the trading session at $11.36, the shares rose to $11.366 and dropped to $10.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVIR points out that the company has recorded -44.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, AVIR reached to a volume of 4386645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVIR shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.60.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, AVIR shares dropped by -73.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.54 for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.49, while it was recorded at 11.66 for the last single week of trading, and 38.81 for the last 200 days.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.68. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.51.

Return on Total Capital for AVIR is now -3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR] managed to generate an average of -$280,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVIR]

There are presently around $637 million, or 69.40% of AVIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVIR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,410,530, which is approximately 15.352% of the company’s market cap and around 18.48% of the total institutional ownership; CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,411,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.31 million in AVIR stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $60.7 million in AVIR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVIR] by around 15,564,310 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 8,953,392 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 34,365,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,883,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVIR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,311,772 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,272,274 shares during the same period.