Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] moved down -10.31: Why It’s Important

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ: ABUS] price plunged by -10.31 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Arbutus Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

On-track for multiple data readouts of AB-729 and AB-836 in Q4 2021.

First patient dosed in Phase 2a clinical trial combining AB-729, Peg-IFNα-2a and nucleos(t)ide analog (“NA”) therapy.

A sum of 3583224 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.50M shares. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares reached a high of $3.70 and dropped to a low of $3.40 until finishing in the latest session at $3.48.

The one-year ABUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.0. The average equity rating for ABUS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ABUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.49.

ABUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.65. With this latest performance, ABUS shares dropped by -15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.25 for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.30. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -921.97.

Return on Total Capital for ABUS is now -52.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.10. Additionally, ABUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] managed to generate an average of -$817,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

ABUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [ABUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101 million, or 29.90% of ABUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,978,355, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,835,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.31 million in ABUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.0 million in ABUS stock with ownership of nearly 31.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation [NASDAQ:ABUS] by around 9,585,639 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,810,219 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 12,750,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,146,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABUS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,389,534 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,228,923 shares during the same period.