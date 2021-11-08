Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Stock trading around $76.94 per share: What’s Next?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] loss -0.45% or -0.35 points to close at $76.94 with a heavy trading volume of 2889768 shares. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Apollo Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Merger Transactions With Athene.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) announced that its special meeting of stockholders will be held on December 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time to approve the previously announced merger transactions (the “Transactions”) involving Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Company” and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”), Tango Holdings, Inc. (“Tango”) and Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”), as well as certain other matters relating thereto. The record date for the meeting is November 4, 2021. The special meeting will be held virtually as a result of continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closing of the Transactions is subject to approval by the Company’s stockholders, approval by Athene’s shareholders, the receipt of regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Transactions are expected to close in January 2022.

It opened the trading session at $78.58, the shares rose to $78.77 and dropped to $76.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APO points out that the company has recorded 33.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -86.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, APO reached to a volume of 2889768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97.

Trading performance analysis for APO stock

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 20.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.03 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.47, while it was recorded at 76.99 for the last single week of trading, and 57.50 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.94 and a Gross Margin at +99.22. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,022.91. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,651.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $79,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 33.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $15,186 million, or 81.80% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 31,052,476, which is approximately -11.059% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,252,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 35.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 31,885,193 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 18,263,857 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 147,223,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,372,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,453,786 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 6,945,100 shares during the same period.