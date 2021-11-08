AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] is 22.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AmpliTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AMPG] price plunged by -10.93 percent to reach at -$0.55. The company report on November 2, 2021 that AmpliTech Group MMIC Design Center (AGMDC) Unveils Initial Low Noise Semiconductor Designs for Production.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announces its Texas MMIC Design Center (AGMDC), is now fully operational and its initial designs have been released for wafer production.

These designs integrate AmpliTech’s industry-leading low noise figures into more compact packages that will allow for integration into a larger range of consumer applications.

A sum of 2822327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 223.62K shares. AmpliTech Group Inc. shares reached a high of $5.04 and dropped to a low of $4.06 until finishing in the latest session at $4.48.

The one-year AMPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.2. The average equity rating for AMPG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPG shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmpliTech Group Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

AMPG Stock Performance Analysis:

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.74. With this latest performance, AMPG shares gained by 29.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.52 for AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AmpliTech Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.49 and a Gross Margin at +36.27. AmpliTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.66.

Return on Total Capital for AMPG is now -31.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 509.31. Additionally, AMPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 389.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] managed to generate an average of -$64,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.AmpliTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.40 and a Current Ratio set at 41.50.

AmpliTech Group Inc. [AMPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.70% of AMPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPG stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 229,102, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 132,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in AMPG stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.47 million in AMPG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AmpliTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in AmpliTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AMPG] by around 650,713 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 26,758 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 134,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 812,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 650,613 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 22,258 shares during the same period.