Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] is 14.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] closed the trading session at $59.35 on 11/05/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.131, while the highest price level was $59.7299. The company report on November 4, 2021 that 100% awesome. Alaska Airlines marks milestone in Seattle with new nonstop to Miami.

Route becomes the 100th nonstop destination from our home airport; this summer, we’ll serve both major airports in South Florida for convenient travel options.

We’re turning up the heat and celebrating! From our home in the great Pacific Northwest, Alaska Airlines is breaking out the sunscreen, packing our best bathing suit and practicing our dance moves for our newest destination: tropical Miami! The popular South Florida vacation spot becomes our 100th nonstop destination from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). We’ll start daily nonstop service between Seattle and Miami on June 16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.13 percent and weekly performance of 12.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ALK reached to a volume of 2453224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $77.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.49.

ALK stock trade performance evaluation

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.41. With this latest performance, ALK shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.46, while it was recorded at 56.03 for the last single week of trading, and 61.77 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.42 and a Gross Margin at -33.17. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.13.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now -21.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.11. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of -$60,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. posted -2.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 19.43%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,766 million, or 79.10% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,139,751, which is approximately 1.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,365,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.51 million in ALK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $431.96 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly -5.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 9,329,534 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 10,222,227 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 77,601,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,153,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,113,123 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,357,159 shares during the same period.