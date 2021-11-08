ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] moved up 2.41: Why It’s Important

ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: ACIW] traded at a high on 11/05/21, posting a 2.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.35. The company report on November 4, 2021 that ACI Worldwide, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.

Q3 2021 revenue of $317 million.

Q3 2021 net new ARR up 50% versus Q3 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5500758 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ACI Worldwide Inc. stands at 4.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.15%.

The market cap for ACIW stock reached $3.84 billion, with 117.72 million shares outstanding and 116.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 664.52K shares, ACIW reached a trading volume of 5500758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACIW shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACIW stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for ACI Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ACI Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACI Worldwide Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACIW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ACIW stock performed recently?

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, ACIW shares gained by 4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.60 for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.30, while it was recorded at 31.42 for the last single week of trading, and 36.25 for the last 200 days.

ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.73. ACI Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.61.

Return on Total Capital for ACIW is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.87. Additionally, ACIW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW] managed to generate an average of $19,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.ACI Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACI Worldwide Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI Worldwide Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for ACI Worldwide Inc. [ACIW]

There are presently around $3,931 million, or 97.10% of ACIW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,569,887, which is approximately 3.148% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,055,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.64 million in ACIW stocks shares; and WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, currently with $296.82 million in ACIW stock with ownership of nearly -5.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACI Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in ACI Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:ACIW] by around 13,507,777 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 7,051,237 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 100,942,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,501,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIW stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,185 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,175,786 shares during the same period.