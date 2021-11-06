why Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.06

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] loss -2.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.45 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Golden Minerals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) provided financial results and a business summary for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Summary Financial Results – Highlights.

Golden Minerals Company represents 162.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.75 million with the latest information. AUMN stock price has been found in the range of $0.40 to $0.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 596.81K shares, AUMN reached a trading volume of 2816543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUMN shares is $1.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for AUMN stock

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57. With this latest performance, AUMN shares gained by 5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4743, while it was recorded at 0.4563 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6311 for the last 200 days.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -156.24 and a Gross Margin at -44.63. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.19.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -97.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.66. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$47,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golden Minerals Company posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUMN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]

There are presently around $7 million, or 32.90% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,030,333, which is approximately -3.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 3,510,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 million in AUMN stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.28 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Minerals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 5,275,833 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 598,152 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,009,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,883,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,863,906 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 79,602 shares during the same period.