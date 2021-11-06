why BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.25

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.63 at the close of the session, up 8.92%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS Recommend BIOLASE Stockholders Vote “FOR” Reverse Stock Split.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, announced that the two leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), are each recommending that stockholders vote “FOR” the amendment to the BIOLASE, Inc. Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split (without reducing the authorized number of shares of common stock) (the “Reverse Stock Split”). Stockholders will be asked to vote on the Reverse Stock Split at BIOLASE’s upcoming special meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held on November 19, 2021.

BIOLASE Inc. stock is now 50.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BIOL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.629 and lowest of $0.5803 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.51, which means current price is +65.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 3377571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has BIOL stock performed recently?

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.97. With this latest performance, BIOL shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6439, while it was recorded at 0.5808 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7682 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.88.

Return on Total Capital for BIOL is now -79.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -234.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.14. Additionally, BIOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] managed to generate an average of -$124,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIOLASE Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

There are presently around $11 million, or 16.30% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,971,925, which is approximately -4.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,134,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 million in BIOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.89 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly -15.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 1,124,602 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,317,334 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 14,310,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,752,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 487,216 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 64,484 shares during the same period.