V.F. Corporation [VFC] Revenue clocked in at $10.95 billion, down -14.10% YTD: What’s Next?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$1.02. The company report on November 3, 2021 that VF Corporation Named One of the World’s Top Female Friendly Companies by Forbes.

Recognition honors those companies leading the way when it comes to supporting women inside and outside their workforces.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, has been ranked No. 12 of 300 on the Forbes list of the World’s Top Female Friendly Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.

A sum of 2524514 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.76M shares. V.F. Corporation shares reached a high of $75.57 and dropped to a low of $73.18 until finishing in the latest session at $73.37.

The one-year VFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.32. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $87.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on VFC stock. On May 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VFC shares from 94 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 80.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.30, while it was recorded at 73.17 for the last single week of trading, and 78.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, V.F. Corporation posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 45.74%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,252 million, or 86.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,556,288, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,220,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -11.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 27,721,316 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 27,578,076 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 316,127,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,426,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,830,743 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,257,570 shares during the same period.