Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] moved up 1.97: Why It’s Important

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.70%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that PacBio’s Sequel IIe Selected by Prenetics to Build Personalized Genomics for Healthcare.

Leading global genomics and diagnostic testing firm adds more comprehensive genetic information to its services.

PacBio will be providing its high-quality, highly accurate sequencing platforms to Prenetics Group Limited, a leading global genomics and diagnostic testing company, as the firm adds more comprehensive genetic screening services including carrier screening and cancer-risk screening in Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and in the United Kingdom.

Over the last 12 months, PACB stock rose by 142.58%. The one-year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.04. The average equity rating for PACB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.03 billion, with 198.57 million shares outstanding and 185.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, PACB stock reached a trading volume of 2543648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $45.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $52, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71.

PACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 26.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.11, while it was recorded at 28.34 for the last single week of trading, and 30.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.27.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -42.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.52. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of $71,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.80 and a Current Ratio set at 26.20.

PACB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,185 million, or 86.00% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,481,486, which is approximately -3.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,196,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $547.36 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $486.98 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly -1.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 17,624,200 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 11,321,969 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 143,441,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,387,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,631,424 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,276,806 shares during the same period.