Market cap of Net Element Inc. [NETE] reaches 75.92M – now what?

Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ: NETE] price surged by 8.63 percent to reach at $1.04. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Mullen Automotive Updates Investors on Post Merger Share Count.

Mullen expects number of fully diluted shares to be 51 million shares compared to 75 million contemplated in the definitive merger agreement.

via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive, Inc. (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announces that the number of fully diluted shares upon completion of the merger will be 32% less than the 75 million shares originally contemplated in the merger agreement with Nete Element, Inc.

A sum of 4038938 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 483.26K shares. Net Element Inc. shares reached a high of $14.95 and dropped to a low of $11.82 until finishing in the latest session at $13.09.

The one-year NETE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.09.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Net Element Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NETE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Net Element Inc. [NETE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.46. With this latest performance, NETE shares gained by 77.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NETE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.97 for Net Element Inc. [NETE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Net Element Inc. [NETE] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.84 and a Gross Margin at +10.36. Net Element Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.04.

Return on Total Capital for NETE is now -33.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 390.86. Additionally, NETE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 337.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Net Element Inc. [NETE] managed to generate an average of -$95,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.64.Net Element Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Net Element Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NETE.

There are presently around $7 million, or 9.90% of NETE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NETE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 193,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 million in NETE stocks shares; and DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE, currently with $0.71 million in NETE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Net Element Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Net Element Inc. [NASDAQ:NETE] by around 107,112 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 99,189 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 317,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NETE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,166 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 62,997 shares during the same period.