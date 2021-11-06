Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] Stock trading around $42.53 per share: What’s Next?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.44%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Envista Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) announced results for the third quarter 2021.

As previously disclosed, in September we reached an agreement to sell our KaVo Treatment Unit and Instrument business (the “Divestiture”). We expect this transaction to close by the end of the year. For the current quarter the results of the Divestiture are reflected as discontinued operations in our financial statements as required by generally accepted accounting principles. All commentary in this release relates to continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Over the last 12 months, NVST stock rose by 58.93%. The one-year Envista Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.58. The average equity rating for NVST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.82 billion, with 161.20 million shares outstanding and 160.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, NVST stock reached a trading volume of 3968807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $51.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $41, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on NVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 16.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NVST Stock Performance Analysis:

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.70 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.22, while it was recorded at 40.50 for the last single week of trading, and 41.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Envista Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NVST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envista Holdings Corporation posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 433.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to -3.36%.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,580 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,652,391, which is approximately 0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,415,575 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $698.15 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $633.58 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 4.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 28,652,836 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 26,797,495 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 122,779,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,229,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,138,295 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,800,857 shares during the same period.