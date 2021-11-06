Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Is Currently -5.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] loss -5.12% or -6.56 points to close at $121.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2804882 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Ceridian Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Ceridian delivers strong results in the third quarter across key measures of the business, exceeding third quarter guidance for Dayforce recurring revenue, total revenue, and adjusted EBITDA.

Dayforce recurring revenue, excluding float revenue, up 33% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $123.69, the shares rose to $124.17 and dropped to $119.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDAY points out that the company has recorded 39.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, CDAY reached to a volume of 2804882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDAY shares is $120.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on CDAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, CDAY shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.01, while it was recorded at 126.49 for the last single week of trading, and 99.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for CDAY is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.93. Additionally, CDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] managed to generate an average of -$670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 22.20%.

There are presently around $18,747 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,077,251, which is approximately -1.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 18,257,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.55 billion in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly 0.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 9,367,569 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 8,612,782 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 136,125,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,105,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 595,428 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,261 shares during the same period.