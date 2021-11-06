Barclays lifts Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [NYSE: MIC] closed the trading session at $3.69 on 11/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.68, while the highest price level was $3.72. The company report on November 2, 2021 that MIC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial And Operational Results.

– Sale of Atlantic Aviation closed, proceeds of $37.386817 per unit in cash distributed on October 7, 2021.

– Offer to Repurchase 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes closed on October 22, 2021, approximately $26.9 million repurchased.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.88 percent and weekly performance of -0.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.61M shares, MIC reached to a volume of 2564298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIC shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MIC stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MIC shares from 34 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

MIC stock trade performance evaluation

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, MIC shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.72 for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.56, while it was recorded at 3.69 for the last single week of trading, and 32.51 for the last 200 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.94 and a Gross Margin at +44.75. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.32.

Return on Total Capital for MIC is now 0.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.12. Additionally, MIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] managed to generate an average of -$93,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC go to -3.80%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [MIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $238 million, or 91.90% of MIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,803,915, which is approximately 3.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,906,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.79 million in MIC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $17.16 million in MIC stock with ownership of nearly -1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC [NYSE:MIC] by around 18,053,259 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 17,345,430 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 29,116,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,514,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,817,266 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,434,044 shares during the same period.