Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] is -10.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] traded at a low on 11/04/21, posting a -7.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $137.75. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Zimmer Biomet Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Third quarter net sales of $1.924 billion decreased 0.3% and 0.8% on a constant currency[1] basis.

– Third quarter diluted earnings per share were $0.69; adjusted1 diluted earnings per share were $1.81.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3644013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at 3.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for ZBH stock reached $29.25 billion, with 208.60 million shares outstanding and 208.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ZBH reached a trading volume of 3644013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $184.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $2300, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on ZBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ZBH stock performed recently?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, ZBH shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.57 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.97, while it was recorded at 144.21 for the last single week of trading, and 157.63 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. posted 1.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 69.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 12.46%.

Insider trade positions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]

There are presently around $26,608 million, or 92.10% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,951,049, which is approximately 0.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,053,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.41 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly -1.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

439 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 18,200,865 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 11,310,638 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 163,649,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,160,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,857,705 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,044,411 shares during the same period.