Yellow Corporation [YELL] Stock trading around $11.16 per share: What’s Next?

Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ: YELL] gained 20.00% or 1.86 points to close at $11.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3642795 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Yellow Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

The Best Operating Ratio Reported in Nearly Three Years.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Operating revenue was $1.301 billion and operating income was $48.4 million. In comparison, operating revenue in the third quarter 2020 was $1.183 billion and operating income was $19.4 million.

It opened the trading session at $10.00, the shares rose to $11.61 and dropped to $9.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YELL points out that the company has recorded 55.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -193.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 701.75K shares, YELL reached to a volume of 3642795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yellow Corporation [YELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELL shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Yellow Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Yellow Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yellow Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for YELL stock

Yellow Corporation [YELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.53. With this latest performance, YELL shares gained by 78.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.01 for Yellow Corporation [YELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.88, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.84 for the last 200 days.

Yellow Corporation [YELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yellow Corporation [YELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.25 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. Yellow Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for YELL is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.82. Additionally, YELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yellow Corporation [YELL] managed to generate an average of -$1,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Yellow Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Yellow Corporation [YELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yellow Corporation posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YELL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yellow Corporation [YELL]

There are presently around $291 million, or 56.90% of YELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,296,911, which is approximately 218.678% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,372,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.48 million in YELL stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $20.2 million in YELL stock with ownership of nearly 6.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yellow Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Yellow Corporation [NASDAQ:YELL] by around 9,754,461 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 4,604,395 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 11,715,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,074,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,391,648 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,337,703 shares during the same period.