Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] moved up 3.43: Why It’s Important

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] closed the trading session at $198.14 on 11/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $193.02, while the highest price level was $199.46. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Xilinx Reports Record Revenue in Fiscal Second Quarter 2022.

Record revenue of $936 million, representing 7% sequential growth and 22% annual growth amidst continuing industry-wide supply chain challenges.

Aerospace & Defense, Industrial and Test, Measurement & Emulation (AIT) revenue increased 20% sequentially, with strong performance in all sub-markets led by another record performance in the Industrial end market and improvement in Aerospace & Defense business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.76 percent and weekly performance of 9.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, XLNX reached to a volume of 2789644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $192.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $143 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $169 to $210, while Rosenblatt kept a Neutral rating on XLNX stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XLNX shares from 150 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 50.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.30.

XLNX stock trade performance evaluation

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, XLNX shares gained by 28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.95 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.87, while it was recorded at 188.80 for the last single week of trading, and 139.47 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.93 and a Gross Margin at +68.04. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.54.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.48. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] managed to generate an average of $132,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xilinx Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 18.83%.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,895 million, or 80.80% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,473,823, which is approximately -0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,719,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.11 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.31 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly 19.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xilinx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 20,253,239 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 22,242,664 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 153,803,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,299,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,100,920 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,766,836 shares during the same period.