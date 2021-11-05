why Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.32

Primo Water Corporation [NYSE: PRMW] surged by $1.95 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.61 during the day while it closed the day at $18.60. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Primo Water Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Planned Exit of its North American Single-Use Retail Bottled Water Business.

Company reaffirms full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance and shares multi-year growth algorithm.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the “Company” or “Primo”), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, announced its results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021.

Primo Water Corporation stock has also gained 16.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRMW stock has inclined by 10.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.93% and gained 18.62% year-on date.

The market cap for PRMW stock reached $3.01 billion, with 161.56 million shares outstanding and 156.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 684.25K shares, PRMW reached a trading volume of 3113506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRMW shares is $20.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRMW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Primo Water Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $18 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Primo Water Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PRMW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Primo Water Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

PRMW stock trade performance evaluation

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.47. With this latest performance, PRMW shares gained by 16.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.02 for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.56, while it was recorded at 16.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.58 for the last 200 days.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +57.02. Primo Water Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.03.

Return on Total Capital for PRMW is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.82. Additionally, PRMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] managed to generate an average of -$23,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Primo Water Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Primo Water Corporation [PRMW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Primo Water Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Primo Water Corporation go to 23.70%.

Primo Water Corporation [PRMW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,768 million, or 74.30% of PRMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRMW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,907,745, which is approximately 1.53% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 9,861,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.43 million in PRMW stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $166.93 million in PRMW stock with ownership of nearly 227.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Primo Water Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Primo Water Corporation [NYSE:PRMW] by around 20,968,953 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 14,845,177 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 113,017,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,831,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRMW stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,584,805 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,541,152 shares during the same period.