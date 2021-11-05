why Kellogg Company [K] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.77

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] slipped around -0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $62.91 at the close of the session, down -0.68%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Kellogg Company Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) published its 2021 third quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kelloggs.com/QuarterlyResults. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Kellogg Company stock is now 1.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. K Stock saw the intraday high of $64.25 and lowest of $62.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.60, which means current price is +11.13% above from all time high which was touched on 05/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, K reached a trading volume of 2935662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $76 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $68, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 65.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.92, while it was recorded at 62.45 for the last single week of trading, and 62.90 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.94 and a Gross Margin at +34.25. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.08.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 15.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellogg Company [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.67. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 233.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellogg Company [K] managed to generate an average of $40,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellogg Company posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 3.11%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $18,440 million, or 87.90% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 58,965,171, which is approximately -0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 17.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,214,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 0.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 349 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 13,719,614 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 37,950,836 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 241,450,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,120,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,094,872 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,963,518 shares during the same period.