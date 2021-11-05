why Infinera Corporation [INFN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.41

Infinera Corporation [NASDAQ: INFN] jumped around 0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.87 at the close of the session, up 6.87%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Infinera Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) released financial results for its third quarter ended September 25, 2021.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $355.8 million compared to $338.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $340.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Infinera Corporation stock is now -15.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INFN Stock saw the intraday high of $9.12 and lowest of $8.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.51, which means current price is +22.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, INFN reached a trading volume of 5174913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infinera Corporation [INFN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFN shares is $10.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Infinera Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinera Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on INFN stock. On December 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INFN shares from 7 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinera Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFN in the course of the last twelve months was 183.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has INFN stock performed recently?

Infinera Corporation [INFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.06. With this latest performance, INFN shares gained by 11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Infinera Corporation [INFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.30 for the last 200 days.

Infinera Corporation [INFN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinera Corporation [INFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.23. Infinera Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.25.

Return on Total Capital for INFN is now -11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infinera Corporation [INFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.49. Additionally, INFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinera Corporation [INFN] managed to generate an average of -$67,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Infinera Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Infinera Corporation [INFN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infinera Corporation posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infinera Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Infinera Corporation [INFN]

There are presently around $1,720 million, or 97.90% of INFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,749,488, which is approximately 0.965% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 25,175,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.31 million in INFN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $152.82 million in INFN stock with ownership of nearly 0.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinera Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Infinera Corporation [NASDAQ:INFN] by around 18,908,831 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 11,432,886 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 163,598,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,940,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,120,601 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,451,766 shares during the same period.