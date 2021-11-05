why Gogo Inc. [GOGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.58

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] jumped around 0.9 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.47 at the close of the session, up 5.43%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Gogo Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Continued Strong Customer Demand Driving Service and Equipment Revenue Growth.

Raising 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Guidance with Revenue at High End of Guidance Range.

Gogo Inc. stock is now 81.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOGO Stock saw the intraday high of $19.49 and lowest of $16.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.23, which means current price is +90.31% above from all time high which was touched on 11/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, GOGO reached a trading volume of 3904428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gogo Inc. [GOGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $17.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GOGO stock performed recently?

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 16.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.93, while it was recorded at 16.62 for the last single week of trading, and 12.50 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.31 and a Gross Margin at +63.46. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 11.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.64. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 180.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$139,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gogo Inc. posted -0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

There are presently around $1,251 million, or 68.00% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 31,739,011, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.25 million in GOGO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $73.5 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly 27.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 12,180,541 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,439,226 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 49,004,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,624,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,643,412 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,517,820 shares during the same period.