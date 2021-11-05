why Cigna Corporation [CI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $260.88

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] slipped around -5.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $213.16 at the close of the session, down -2.33%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Cigna Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Raises 2021 Outlook.

Total revenues in the third quarter were $44.3 billion, and adjusted revenues1 were $44.3 billion.

Cigna Corporation stock is now 2.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CI Stock saw the intraday high of $226.76 and lowest of $210.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 272.81, which means current price is +11.67% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CI reached a trading volume of 3706393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cigna Corporation [CI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $260.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $240 to $225, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CI shares from 320 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.76.

How has CI stock performed recently?

Cigna Corporation [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, CI shares gained by 4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.32, while it was recorded at 215.17 for the last single week of trading, and 228.15 for the last 200 days.

Cigna Corporation [CI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cigna Corporation [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.47. Cigna Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for CI is now 10.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.70. Additionally, CI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cigna Corporation [CI] managed to generate an average of $114,763 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Cigna Corporation [CI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cigna Corporation posted 4.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 13.66%.

Insider trade positions for Cigna Corporation [CI]

There are presently around $64,565 million, or 91.00% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,738,357, which is approximately -2.923% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,815,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.72 billion in CI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.14 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly -14.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cigna Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 600 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 13,051,980 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 19,325,479 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 270,519,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,896,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,497,160 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,177 shares during the same period.