why Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.14

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.50 during the day while it closed the day at $24.57. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Brixmor Property Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net income was $0.15 per diluted share and $0.09 per diluted share, respectively.

Key highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include:.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock has also gained 3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRX stock has inclined by 4.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.19% and gained 48.46% year-on date.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $7.36 billion, with 297.22 million shares outstanding and 295.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 3041813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $25.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BRX stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BRX shares from 17 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.57.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.36, while it was recorded at 24.38 for the last single week of trading, and 21.95 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.73 and a Gross Margin at +43.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.07.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 4.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $286,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -7.06%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,180 million, or 99.71% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,183,712, which is approximately 1.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,280,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $842.28 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $683.6 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -6.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 16,584,170 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 13,511,677 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 262,135,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,231,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,785 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,943,399 shares during the same period.