Wedbush lifts D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] gained 1.51% or 1.34 points to close at $90.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2599999 shares. The company report on September 30, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Names Paul J. Romanowski, Co-Chief Operating Officer.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced the promotion of Paul J. Romanowski to Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective October 1, 2021. In this role, Paul will share oversight of the Company’s homebuilding operations nationwide with Michael J. Murray, Executive Vice President and Co-COO.

Since the Company introduced a COO role in 2013, its footprint has expanded from 78 markets in 27 states to 96 markets across 30 states. During that same period, the Company’s annual closings volume has more than tripled to over 81,000 homes closed expected in fiscal 2021, resulting in an increase in the Company’s national market share from approximately 6% to nearly 10%.

The daily chart for DHI points out that the company has recorded -13.21% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 2599999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $110.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $101, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 73.28.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.77, while it was recorded at 89.41 for the last single week of trading, and 89.26 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D.R. Horton Inc. posted 2.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $26,736 million, or 84.10% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,598,228, which is approximately -3.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,112,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in DHI stocks shares; and SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.44 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 3.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

432 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 19,723,179 shares. Additionally, 386 investors decreased positions by around 19,827,532 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 257,021,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,572,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,376,051 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 886,541 shares during the same period.