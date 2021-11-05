Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Unilever PLC [UL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] slipped around -1.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.87 at the close of the session, down -2.20%. The company report on July 16, 2021 that A New Playground Called DREAM Park Opens in San Antonio’s Martin Luther King Park.

The project was created in partnership with Eastside Boys & Girls Club and funded by Unilever and H-E-B.

A new playground called DREAM Park opened on July 16 at the Martin Luther King Park in San Antonio. Giving local youth the opportunity to Be the Dream, the opening day was commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by representatives from the Eastside Boys & Girls Club, Unilever, H-E-B and elected officials. The playground is open to the general public and will provide kids with plenty of space and fun to enjoy the outdoors.

Unilever PLC stock is now -12.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UL Stock saw the intraday high of $53.35 and lowest of $52.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.45, which means current price is +1.71% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 2987035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unilever PLC [UL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.08.

How has UL stock performed recently?

Unilever PLC [UL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, UL shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.11, while it was recorded at 53.62 for the last single week of trading, and 56.78 for the last 200 days.

Unilever PLC [UL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Unilever PLC [UL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Unilever PLC [UL]

There are presently around $12,581 million, or 9.60% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,694,456, which is approximately 4.052% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,194,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $803.34 million in UL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $529.32 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly 2.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

508 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 14,180,185 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 11,005,612 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 212,781,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,967,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,371,523 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,427 shares during the same period.