Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] traded at a low on 11/4/2021, posting a -2.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $91.10. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Wynn Resorts Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced that it will release the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2864449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wynn Resorts Limited stands at 4.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for WYNN stock reached $10.65 billion, with 114.55 million shares outstanding and 105.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 2864449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $105.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $89, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 101.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.97.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.26, while it was recorded at 91.92 for the last single week of trading, and 112.60 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wynn Resorts Limited posted -7.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYNN.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $7,286 million, or 69.80% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,828,732, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,060,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $825.37 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $807.76 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 0.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 6,059,632 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 10,859,646 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 63,056,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,975,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 850,522 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,790,655 shares during the same period.