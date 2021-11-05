Wall Street Analyst Initiated PTC Inc. [PTC]. What else is Wall St. saying

PTC Inc. [NASDAQ: PTC] closed the trading session at $120.93 on 11/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $117.30, while the highest price level was $136.00. The company report on November 3, 2021 that PTC Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results.

Strong ARR, Revenue, EPS, and Cash Flow Performance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year.

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.10 percent and weekly performance of -4.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 686.56K shares, PTC reached to a volume of 2607458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PTC Inc. [PTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTC shares is $161.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for PTC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for PTC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $145, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PTC stock. On December 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PTC shares from 88 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PTC Inc. is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTC in the course of the last twelve months was 41.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PTC stock trade performance evaluation

PTC Inc. [PTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, PTC shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for PTC Inc. [PTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.99, while it was recorded at 126.27 for the last single week of trading, and 133.71 for the last 200 days.

PTC Inc. [PTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PTC Inc. [PTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.11. PTC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.96.

Return on Total Capital for PTC is now 11.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PTC Inc. [PTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.85. Additionally, PTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PTC Inc. [PTC] managed to generate an average of $20,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.PTC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PTC Inc. [PTC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PTC Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC Inc. go to 21.42%.

PTC Inc. [PTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,269 million, or 90.20% of PTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,725,748, which is approximately 15.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,682,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in PTC stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $676.0 million in PTC stock with ownership of nearly 7.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PTC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in PTC Inc. [NASDAQ:PTC] by around 10,964,324 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 8,912,968 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 81,579,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,456,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,065,285 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 430,017 shares during the same period.