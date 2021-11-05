Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Immersion Corporation [IMMR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Immersion Corporation [NASDAQ: IMMR] traded at a low on 11/04/21, posting a -24.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.26. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Immersion Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Summary:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2963054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Immersion Corporation stands at 9.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for IMMR stock reached $238.64 million, with 30.98 million shares outstanding and 22.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 552.80K shares, IMMR reached a trading volume of 2963054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Immersion Corporation [IMMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMR shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Immersion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price from $13 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Immersion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on IMMR stock. On March 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for IMMR shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immersion Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMMR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.50.

How has IMMR stock performed recently?

Immersion Corporation [IMMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.02. With this latest performance, IMMR shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Immersion Corporation [IMMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.27, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

Immersion Corporation [IMMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immersion Corporation [IMMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +95.84. Immersion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.73.

Return on Total Capital for IMMR is now 2.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immersion Corporation [IMMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.78. Additionally, IMMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immersion Corporation [IMMR] managed to generate an average of $100,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Immersion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Earnings analysis for Immersion Corporation [IMMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Immersion Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immersion Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Immersion Corporation [IMMR]

There are presently around $138 million, or 58.70% of IMMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMMR stocks are: RAGING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,222,089, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,039,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.55 million in IMMR stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $7.02 million in IMMR stock with ownership of nearly 9.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immersion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Immersion Corporation [NASDAQ:IMMR] by around 4,213,964 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 5,359,651 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,476,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,049,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,555,431 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,041,153 shares during the same period.