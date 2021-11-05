Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] traded at a high on 11/03/21, posting a 10.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.99. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Albertsons Companies Partners With CDC to Make COVID-19 Vaccines Available to Children Through Thousands of School Districts Across the Country.

Albertsons Cos. is one of the largest retailers pledging COVID-19 vaccines and pharmacy staff to school clinics for newly eligible group of children ages 5 to 11-years-old.

Albertsons Cos. (NYSE: ACI) announced, that in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company is pledging to support the nationwide effort to vaccinate children for COVID-19 through school clinics, following the FDA recommendation of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11-years-old. As one of the CDC’s largest retail partners in this effort, Albertsons Cos.’ 1,730 pharmacies will be directing their vaccine supply and pharmacy staff to thousands of school districts to ensure school clinics are ready to administer pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the 28 million children who are now eligible.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3607853 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.67%.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $15.87 billion, with 465.30 million shares outstanding and 238.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 3607853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $26, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Underperform rating on ACI stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 24 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has ACI stock performed recently?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.82. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 18.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.68 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.16, while it was recorded at 31.88 for the last single week of trading, and 22.41 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albertsons Companies Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 130.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to -8.69%.

Insider trade positions for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $9,627 million, or 59.20% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in ACI stocks shares; and DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC., currently with $609.73 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 13,400,710 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 8,454,926 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 253,290,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,145,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,208,763 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,268,237 shares during the same period.