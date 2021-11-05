Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain 7.65% so far this year. What now?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.76% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.92%. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Ventas Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 5, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (833) 968-1984 (or +1 (778) 560-2824 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 8199926. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

Over the last 12 months, VTR stock rose by 26.69%. The one-year Ventas Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.87. The average equity rating for VTR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.89 billion, with 375.07 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, VTR stock reached a trading volume of 4140541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $62.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $65 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $66, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 50.24.

VTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventas Inc. [VTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.65, while it was recorded at 54.12 for the last single week of trading, and 55.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventas Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +11.33. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.91. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $980,243 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

VTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventas Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -10.90%.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,106 million, or 94.80% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,125,780, which is approximately 1.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,159,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.43 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly -15.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 27,037,210 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 20,822,720 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 314,071,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,930,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,947,717 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 6,707,601 shares during the same period.