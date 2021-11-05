Vedanta Limited [VEDL] Revenue clocked in at $11.62 billion, up 89.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Vedanta Limited [NYSE: VEDL] gained 0.60% or 0.1 points to close at $16.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3923311 shares. The company report on October 29, 2021 that Vedanta Limited: Consolidated Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30th Sep 2021.

– Record consolidated quarterly Revenue of ₹ 30,048 crore, up 44% Y-o-Y.

It opened the trading session at $16.52, the shares rose to $16.69 and dropped to $16.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VEDL points out that the company has recorded 6.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -239.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, VEDL reached to a volume of 3923311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vedanta Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Vedanta Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vedanta Limited is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEDL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for VEDL stock

Vedanta Limited [VEDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, VEDL shares gained by 8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 234.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Vedanta Limited [VEDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.54, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

Vedanta Limited [VEDL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vedanta Limited [VEDL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.14 and a Gross Margin at +31.53. Vedanta Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.23.

Return on Total Capital for VEDL is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vedanta Limited [VEDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.42. Additionally, VEDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vedanta Limited [VEDL] managed to generate an average of $1,655,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Vedanta Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vedanta Limited [VEDL]

There are presently around $635 million, or 4.10% of VEDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEDL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,076,951, which is approximately -12.896% of the company’s market cap and around 2.67% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,671,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.93 million in VEDL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $69.77 million in VEDL stock with ownership of nearly 1.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vedanta Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Vedanta Limited [NYSE:VEDL] by around 6,952,801 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,926,225 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,197,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,076,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEDL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,465 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 445,919 shares during the same period.