Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] Revenue clocked in at $302.70 million, down -43.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Upland Software Inc. [NASDAQ: UPLD] price plunged by -23.05 percent to reach at -$7.79. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Upland Software Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021 and revised guidance for its fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

A sum of 2656408 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 189.64K shares. Upland Software Inc. shares reached a high of $26.45 and dropped to a low of $24.31 until finishing in the latest session at $26.01.

The one-year UPLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.69. The average equity rating for UPLD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Upland Software Inc. [UPLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPLD shares is $56.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Upland Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $64 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Upland Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UPLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upland Software Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPLD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

UPLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.07. With this latest performance, UPLD shares dropped by -18.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.34 for Upland Software Inc. [UPLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.84, while it was recorded at 31.91 for the last single week of trading, and 41.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upland Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +53.61. Upland Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.55.

Return on Total Capital for UPLD is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.94. Additionally, UPLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] managed to generate an average of -$63,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Upland Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

UPLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upland Software Inc. posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upland Software Inc. go to 10.00%.

Upland Software Inc. [UPLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $633 million, or 82.20% of UPLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPLD stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 2,044,380, which is approximately 67.442% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,801,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.85 million in UPLD stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $42.79 million in UPLD stock with ownership of nearly 15.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upland Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Upland Software Inc. [NASDAQ:UPLD] by around 3,184,981 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 2,873,471 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 18,286,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,344,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPLD stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 567,064 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,389,550 shares during the same period.