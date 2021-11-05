Tuya Inc. [TUYA] Revenue clocked in at $263.60 million, down -75.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] loss -6.28% or -0.41 points to close at $6.12 with a heavy trading volume of 2867847 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that (TUYA) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Tuya Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Tuya, Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or around March 18, 2021, Tuya conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 43.59 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) priced at $21.00 per share. On November 3, 2021 the stock closed at $6.53.

It opened the trading session at $6.60, the shares rose to $6.80 and dropped to $6.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TUYA points out that the company has recorded -64.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, TUYA reached to a volume of 2867847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tuya Inc. [TUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUYA shares is $24.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tuya Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tuya Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for TUYA stock

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.05. With this latest performance, TUYA shares dropped by -26.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.57 for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.19, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuya Inc. [TUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Tuya Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.20.

Return on Total Capital for TUYA is now -34.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.17. Additionally, TUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuya Inc. go to -1.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tuya Inc. [TUYA]

Positions in Tuya Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Tuya Inc. [NYSE:TUYA] by around 14,757,280 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 9,591,423 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 22,869,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,217,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUYA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,645,151 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,368,498 shares during the same period.