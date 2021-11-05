The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Stock trading around $94.57 per share: What’s Next?

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] loss -0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $94.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Progressive’s Ninth Annual Keys to Progress® Giveaway Marks 800 Vehicles Donated to Military Families Since 2013.

Program Honors Veterans Across the Country on November 9th.

For the ninth consecutive year, Progressive InsuranceSM will host its annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway on November 9, 2021. Ahead of Veterans Day, 45 veterans in need across the country and their families, along with five military-related organizations, will receive the keys to vehicles that will provide reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

The Progressive Corporation represents 584.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.81 billion with the latest information. PGR stock price has been found in the range of $94.13 to $95.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, PGR reached a trading volume of 3001212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $96.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $90 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.60.

Trading performance analysis for PGR stock

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.26, while it was recorded at 94.78 for the last single week of trading, and 94.78 for the last 200 days.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.33. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now 35.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.72. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] managed to generate an average of $131,667 per employee.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Progressive Corporation posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to -9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

There are presently around $46,209 million, or 85.10% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,895,366, which is approximately -0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,878,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.6 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly -7.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 32,141,555 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 27,671,963 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 428,808,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,622,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,390,255 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,167,043 shares during the same period.