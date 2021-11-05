The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain 6.52% so far this year. What now?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] price plunged by -7.15 percent to reach at -$9.02. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Allstate Addresses Impact of Supply Chain Disruptions.

Transformative Growth positions for continued success.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

A sum of 4421900 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.49M shares. The Allstate Corporation shares reached a high of $121.94 and dropped to a low of $115.18 until finishing in the latest session at $117.10.

The one-year ALL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.84. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $146.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $142 to $135, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on ALL stock. On June 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ALL shares from 135 to 142.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.95.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.45 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.14, while it was recorded at 123.12 for the last single week of trading, and 125.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Allstate Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.93. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.44.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now 23.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.59. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of $132,163 per employee.

ALL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Allstate Corporation posted 2.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to -1.70%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,550 million, or 78.50% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,914,055, which is approximately 1.756% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,508,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.79 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly 0.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 518 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 14,512,220 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 16,919,650 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 195,295,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,727,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,632,456 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 931,360 shares during the same period.