Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $135

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] gained 4.66% on the last trading session, reaching $154.29 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Teladoc Health to Host Investor Day on November 18, 2021.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Members of Teladoc Health’s senior management team will join Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, for the half day program which will offer key insights about the industry’s evolution and rapid growth as well as the company’s vision, strategy, and outlook.

Teladoc Health Inc. represents 156.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.62 billion with the latest information. TDOC stock price has been found in the range of $146.01 to $155.415.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 3111209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $172.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $291 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $200, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on TDOC stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 205 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.30. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.18 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.23, while it was recorded at 150.40 for the last single week of trading, and 171.50 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teladoc Health Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $20,153 million, or 79.90% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,016,998, which is approximately 11.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,300,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.36 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 4.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 16,497,182 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 9,183,397 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 104,936,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,617,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,610,649 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 1,659,398 shares during the same period.