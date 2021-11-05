TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] Stock trading around $4.26 per share: What’s Next?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 79.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 155.09%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Announces the Entry into an Agreement and Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $9.9 Million of Common Shares and Warrants.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct offering and closed the offering, raising approximately $9.9 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 15,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.64 per share and warrants at a price of $0.01 per warrant to purchase an aggregate of 30,000,000 common shares, before deducting placement agent fees and other standard offering expenses. The warrants are exercisable at $1.47 per share.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this offering on strategic acquisitions and investments in complementary business. However, the Company has no current understandings, agreements or commitments for any specific material acquisition at this time. Boustead Securities, LLC. acted as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

Over the last 12 months, PETZ stock rose by 212.32%.

The market cap for the stock reached $228.68 million, with 45.85 million shares outstanding and 9.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 531.36K shares, PETZ stock reached a trading volume of 129238094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 285.85.

PETZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 155.09. With this latest performance, PETZ shares gained by 200.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.40 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TDH Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -236.25 and a Gross Margin at -5.13. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.29.

Return on Total Capital for PETZ is now -19.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27,784.88. Additionally, PETZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] managed to generate an average of -$16,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.80% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 150,629, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 82.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 103,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in PETZ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.15 million in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly 75.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 216,081 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 90,063 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 110,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,347 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.