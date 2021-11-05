RBC Capital Mkts lifts Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.43%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Duke Energy reports third-quarter 2021 financial results.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has posted its third-quarter 2021 financial results in a news release available on the company’s website at the following link: duke-energy.com/investors.

Lynn Good, chair, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Young, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s financial results and other business and financial updates during an investor presentation at 10 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, DUK stock rose by 7.99%. The one-year Duke Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.15. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.08 billion, with 769.00 million shares outstanding and 768.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, DUK stock reached a trading volume of 3036491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $106.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.65, while it was recorded at 102.07 for the last single week of trading, and 99.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.76. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.96. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $49,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DUK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corporation posted 1.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.45%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,743 million, or 63.80% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,385,255, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,960,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.88 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 0.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 855 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 24,693,621 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 27,292,567 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 430,525,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,512,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,136,181 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 713,905 shares during the same period.