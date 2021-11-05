Raymond James slashes price target on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] – find out why.

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] price plunged by -5.23 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on November 3, 2021 that BGC Partners Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

BGC Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 AM ET.

A sum of 4578003 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. BGC Partners Inc. shares reached a high of $5.58 and dropped to a low of $5.22 until finishing in the latest session at $5.25.

The one-year BGCP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.0. The average equity rating for BGCP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

BGCP Stock Performance Analysis:

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, BGCP shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BGC Partners Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +91.88. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.62. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $9,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

BGCP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BGC Partners Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,172 million, or 67.00% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,966,630, which is approximately 6.137% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,857,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.5 million in BGCP stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $94.15 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 36,283,055 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 29,465,574 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 157,473,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,221,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,669,646 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,899,556 shares during the same period.