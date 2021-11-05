Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] Revenue clocked in at $4.34 billion, down -7.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ: QRVO] slipped around -23.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $154.46 at the close of the session, down -13.28%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Qorvo® Acquires United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a Leading Provider of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors.

Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, announced that it has acquired Princeton, New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a leading manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors. The acquisition of United Silicon Carbide expands Qorvo’s reach into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles (EVs), industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power. United Silicon Carbide will become part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure & Defense Products (IDP) business and will be led by Dr. Chris Dries, who was formerly United Silicon Carbide’s president and CEO and is now general manager of Qorvo’s Power Device Solutions.

Philip Chesley, president of Qorvo IDP, said, “The addition of United Silicon Carbide to our IDP business significantly expands our market opportunities in high-power applications. This acquisition enables Qorvo to deliver high-value, best-in-class intelligent power solutions covering power conversion, motion control and circuit protection applications.”.

Qorvo Inc. stock is now -7.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRVO Stock saw the intraday high of $159.90 and lowest of $152.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 201.68, which means current price is +1.45% above from all time high which was touched on 04/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 902.08K shares, QRVO reached a trading volume of 6315235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRVO shares is $218.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Qorvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $225 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Qorvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $175, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on QRVO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qorvo Inc. is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRVO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has QRVO stock performed recently?

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, QRVO shares dropped by -6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.38 for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.86, while it was recorded at 168.99 for the last single week of trading, and 180.30 for the last 200 days.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +46.91. Qorvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.27.

Return on Total Capital for QRVO is now 15.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.22. Additionally, QRVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] managed to generate an average of $87,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Qorvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qorvo Inc. posted 2.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qorvo Inc. go to 15.40%.

Insider trade positions for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]

There are presently around $14,731 million, or 87.40% of QRVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,318,353, which is approximately -0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,494,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in QRVO stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $823.96 million in QRVO stock with ownership of nearly 2.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qorvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ:QRVO] by around 6,084,156 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 5,806,912 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 83,477,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,368,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRVO stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,020,133 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 962,355 shares during the same period.