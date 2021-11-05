Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] Stock trading around $92.25 per share: What’s Next?

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.60%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Returns to positive system-wide same store sales growth with a 7.2% increase.

Upwardly revises top- and bottom-line key financial guidance metrics for 2021.

Over the last 12 months, PLNT stock rose by 38.81%. The one-year Planet Fitness Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.68. The average equity rating for PLNT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.95 billion, with 83.22 million shares outstanding and 83.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 856.66K shares, PLNT stock reached a trading volume of 4228816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $84.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Planet Fitness Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $85, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PLNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 117.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

PLNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.60. With this latest performance, PLNT shares gained by 15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.93, while it was recorded at 83.95 for the last single week of trading, and 78.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Planet Fitness Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.70 and a Gross Margin at +32.65. Planet Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.69.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 4.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.28. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] managed to generate an average of -$10,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Planet Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

PLNT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Planet Fitness Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Fitness Inc. go to 8.80%.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,932 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,659,618, which is approximately -3.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,048,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $650.19 million in PLNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $547.11 million in PLNT stock with ownership of nearly 5.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Planet Fitness Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT] by around 9,380,802 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 7,967,766 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 68,639,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,988,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLNT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,177,314 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,801,622 shares during the same period.