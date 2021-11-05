Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] is -38.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.70 at the close of the session, down -6.25%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Through Exclusive Marketing Agreement with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Generates 476% Year-Over-Year Growth of STENDRA Tablet Sales.

Expands Dosages Offerings on the Telehealth Platform.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Petros, Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, announces a 476% growth year-over-year of STENDRA tablet sales as part of an exclusive digital health marketing agreement with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or “Hims”), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers. The companies also announce the availability of additional dosages of STENDRA through the Hims & Hers platform, further expanding the partnership.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -38.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTPI Stock saw the intraday high of $2.85 and lowest of $2.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.96, which means current price is +73.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, PTPI reached a trading volume of 10405864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has PTPI stock performed recently?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.89. With this latest performance, PTPI shares gained by 58.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.59% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.09 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.78 and a Gross Margin at -12.00. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.35.

Return on Total Capital for PTPI is now -72.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.73. Additionally, PTPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] managed to generate an average of -$762,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.50% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: SHAY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 238,764, which is approximately -6.976% of the company’s market cap and around 36.74% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHROCK PARTNERS, LLC, holding 219,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in PTPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.29 million in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly 21.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 100,021 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 283,868 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 604,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 988,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,396 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.