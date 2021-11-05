Perficient Inc. [PRFT] moved up 13.33: Why It’s Important

Perficient Inc. [NASDAQ: PRFT] closed the trading session at $148.84 on 11/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $135.00, while the highest price level was $150.93. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Perficient Announces Pricing of $330 Million Private Offering of 0.125% Convertible Senior Notes.

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, announced the pricing of its private offering of $330 million aggregate principal amount of 0.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) to be sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $300 million aggregate principal amount of notes. Perficient has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The offering is expected to close on November 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be Perficient’s senior unsecured obligations, effectively subordinated in right of payment to any secured indebtedness of Perficient, to the extent of the value of the assets securing that indebtedness, and structurally subordinated to all future indebtedness of Perficient’s subsidiaries. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in cash on May 15 and November 15 of each year at a rate of 0.125% per year, commencing May 15, 2022. The Notes will mature on November 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased or converted.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 212.36 percent and weekly performance of 19.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 116.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 439.04K shares, PRFT reached to a volume of 2638093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perficient Inc. [PRFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRFT shares is $149.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Perficient Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Perficient Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PRFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perficient Inc. is set at 5.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRFT in the course of the last twelve months was 55.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

PRFT stock trade performance evaluation

Perficient Inc. [PRFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.27. With this latest performance, PRFT shares gained by 24.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 251.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.01 for Perficient Inc. [PRFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.79, while it was recorded at 130.58 for the last single week of trading, and 84.90 for the last 200 days.

Perficient Inc. [PRFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perficient Inc. [PRFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.18 and a Gross Margin at +33.18. Perficient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.93.

Return on Total Capital for PRFT is now 11.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perficient Inc. [PRFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.60. Additionally, PRFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perficient Inc. [PRFT] managed to generate an average of $7,057 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Perficient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Perficient Inc. [PRFT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perficient Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perficient Inc. go to 18.00%.

Perficient Inc. [PRFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,965 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRFT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,945,922, which is approximately -3.373% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 2,263,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.88 million in PRFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $335.98 million in PRFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perficient Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Perficient Inc. [NASDAQ:PRFT] by around 4,606,394 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 3,517,747 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 25,234,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,358,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRFT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,559,913 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 713,909 shares during the same period.