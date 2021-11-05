Maxim Group slashes price target on Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] – find out why.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ: AEZS] traded at a high on 11/04/21, posting a 9.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Aeterna Zentaris Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Pipeline Program Updates.

– Company continues to build strong developmental pipeline.

– Supported by solid cash position.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2814143 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stands at 5.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.97%.

The market cap for AEZS stock reached $81.75 million, with 121.20 million shares outstanding and 121.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, AEZS reached a trading volume of 2814143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on AEZS stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AEZS shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has AEZS stock performed recently?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.93. With this latest performance, AEZS shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6469, while it was recorded at 0.6198 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9021 for the last 200 days.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Earnings analysis for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEZS.

Insider trade positions for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [AEZS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.40% of AEZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEZS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 279,814, which is approximately -17.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 244,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in AEZS stocks shares; and NATIXIS, currently with $0.15 million in AEZS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. [NASDAQ:AEZS] by around 681,613 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 739,124 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 498,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,918,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEZS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 625,285 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 117,323 shares during the same period.