Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $39

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.80%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that IIROC Trade Resumption – MAXR.

Trading resumes in:.

Company: Maxar Technologies Inc.

Over the last 12 months, MAXR stock rose by 17.55%. The one-year Maxar Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.62. The average equity rating for MAXR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.40 billion, with 72.20 million shares outstanding and 71.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 825.36K shares, MAXR stock reached a trading volume of 3225752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXR shares is $42.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on MAXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

MAXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.80. With this latest performance, MAXR shares gained by 16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.44, while it was recorded at 27.71 for the last single week of trading, and 35.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.31 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAXR is now 1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 286.84. Additionally, MAXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 280.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

MAXR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxar Technologies Inc. go to 5.18%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,784 million, or 82.30% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,248,001, which is approximately 0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,483,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.81 million in MAXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $97.67 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly 23.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 10,316,497 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 7,379,548 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 38,263,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,959,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,033,312 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,383 shares during the same period.