Market cap of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] reaches 20.03M – now what?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] loss -1.05% or 0.0 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 8494175 shares. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering.

via NewMediaWire –Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 23,437,500 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 23,437,500 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $0.64 per share of common stock and accompanying common warrant, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $0.56, the shares rose to $0.58 and dropped to $0.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMBR points out that the company has recorded -49.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, TMBR reached to a volume of 8494175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for TMBR stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.79. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -32.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.80 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8369, while it was recorded at 0.6977 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3116 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TMBR is now -762.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,126.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,020.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.96. Additionally, TMBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] managed to generate an average of -$3,229,000 per employee.Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.90% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 997,328, which is approximately 1045.985% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 163,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $66000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 1,617,161 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 218,596 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 15,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,820,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,435 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 208,921 shares during the same period.