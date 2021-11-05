Market cap of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] reaches 420.91M – now what?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] gained 9.01% on the last trading session, reaching $2.42 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, announced it will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific.

Conference Call and Webcast:.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 155.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $420.91 million with the latest information. SPPI stock price has been found in the range of $2.18 to $2.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, SPPI reached a trading volume of 5728143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on SPPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for SPPI stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.74. With this latest performance, SPPI shares gained by 24.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPPI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]

There are presently around $252 million, or 68.60% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,194,887, which is approximately 7.175% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,344,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.29 million in SPPI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27.1 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly -14.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 9,204,326 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 6,301,214 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 88,812,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,317,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,039,415 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 997,862 shares during the same period.