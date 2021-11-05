Market cap of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation [QFTA] reaches 250.59M – now what?

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: QFTA] jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.96 at the close of the session, up 1.32%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE – QFTA).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (“Quantum FinTech” or the “Company”) (NYSE:QFTA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with an agreement pursuant to which Quantum FinTech, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with TradeStation Group, Inc. (“TradeStation”), and result in TradeStation becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Quantum FinTech shareholders will retain ownership of only 12.6 % of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Quantum FinTech Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Compared to the average trading volume of 82.22K shares, QFTA reached a trading volume of 7723387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation [QFTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, QFTA shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.89% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.97 for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation [QFTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation [QFTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, QFTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation [QFTA] managed to generate an average of -$129 per employee.Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

There are presently around $147 million, or 63.10% of QFTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFTA stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,413,953, which is approximately 88.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,322,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.17 million in QFTA stocks shares; and MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, currently with $9.96 million in QFTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:QFTA] by around 5,378,516 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 620,566 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,741,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,740,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFTA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,547,385 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 508,312 shares during the same period.